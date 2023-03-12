With new innovations, IIT-M displays projects at annual open house

CHENNAI: Putting the best technological innovations forward, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras' (IIT Madras), the centre for innovation (CFI) displayed over 70 creative projects at the annual open house held at the campus on Sunday.

Besides the several innovations of the previous years, the students displayed new products this year like, electric powered formula race car, a purely solar-powered electric vehicle, a fish-like biomimetic robot that mimics a real fish's movements using soft robotics, an autonomous beach cleaning robot which efficiently removes debris from a beach's surface preserving its natural beauty.

Subsequently, some of the other new products that were on display included a glove that provides a sensation of force, temperature, and texture for immersive virtual reality, a drone for afforestation in difficult-to-reach areas, a 3D printer that directly uses environment-friendly pellets instead of manufactured PLA fibres, a community application for the entire student body at IITM and lastly an Artificial Intelligence (AI) DJ.