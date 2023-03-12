Traffic diversion announced for 1 year near Nanganallur: Check details

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Traffic Police have announced traffic diversions on Medavakkam Main Road - MRTS Adambakkam Road junction to facilitate construction of a subway by Highways Department and CMRL (Chennai Metro Rail Limited) pier.

The traffic changes which will come into effect from Monday (13/3/23) will be in place for a year, Police said.

A trial run was held for a week last month and it was observed that vehicles were been operated without any hindrance and MTC officials too accepted to ply their buses in a diverted route.

As per the new traffic diversions, Vehicles coming from Velachery MRTS road in outgoing direction intending to take left turn to Medavakkam main road will be diverted to take left turn in Chidambaranar Street – Right turn to New South street take left to Medavakkam main Road and reach their destination.

MTC buses and all commercial vehicles intending to go for Nanganallaur via Medavakkam main Road are diverted to go straight towards Thillaiganganagar Sub way take left turn at Thillaganganagar 4th main road take right turn to 22nd street then take left turn to 2nd main road to reach Nanganallur.

All the incoming vehicles including MTC buses coming from Keelkattalai towards Adambakkam MRTS road junction are diverted at perumal nagar 2nd main road- take right on 50 feet road at voltas colony then take left to Iyyappa Nagar main road - Take right 100 feet road lakshmi Nagar-take left turn to Lakshmi Nagar 1st main road –take left to Nanganallur 6th main road-take Right 4th main road and take right turn to Nanganallur 1st main road take left to 2nd main road Nanganallur –then right turn to 23rd street Thillai ganga nagar and reach MRTS 100 feet road.

Vehicles entering from MRTS -100 feet road into Thillai ganga nagar 23rd street is restricted.

They can take Thillaiganga nagar 6th main road to reach their destination.