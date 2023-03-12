Politico’s aides held for murder

CHENNAI: Tiruvallur district police Sunday arrested two persons in connection with the murder of a 48-year-old man near Ponneri on Friday night.

The victim, a Nandiyambakkam resident Balamuruagn, was murdered when he tried to help his relative, who was being assaulted. Balamurugan worked at a private firm in Ennore. According to police, on receiving a phone call from his nephew, Robert, he went to Sakthi Nagar. As his nephew was arguing with three men, Balamurugan tried to intervene and stop them. But the opposite group started assaulting them and pelted stones. After hit by a stone, Balamurugan fell unconscious and the trio fled the scene.

Balamurugan was moved to a hospital nearby, where he was declared brought dead. Based on the CCTV evidence, Vinoth and Rajkiran were arrested by the Ponneri police. Search is on for one more person.

Investigations revealed that Balamurugan and Robert had helped one of their relatives to file a complaint against a local politician for assaulting her, while intervening in a civil dispute among relatives. The politician’s men confronted Robert over it and resulted in the murder. The arrested have been remanded into custody.