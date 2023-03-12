Indian-2 crew shoots without permission: Official

CHENGALPATTU: The Sathurangapattinam panchayat sent a letter to the Archeology Department in Mamallapuram demanding an explanation for allowing the crew of Indian-2 movie to shoot in the Dutch Fort premises without any intimation to the municipality.

The action sequences for the movie were recently shot over a three-day period in the Dutch Fort located at Sathurangapattinam with actor Kamal Hassan and his crew members.

While the movie crew took permission from the department of archeology to conduct the shoot, they did not follow the same protocol with the municipal authorities, it said.

Following this, Sathurangapattinam Panchayat president Revathi has sent a letter to the department of archeology explaining that any kind of movie shoots that take place in a town, city or corporation limits should avail prior permission from the concerned authorities to do so. She also pointed out that the crew of Indian - II have not followed the protocol and added that any such movie shoots should be permitted only with the nod of the municipal authorities.