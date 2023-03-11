Citizen Connect: Stagnant seepage in Dargah Road subway tests riders
CHENNAI: Motorists using Dargah Road subway in Pallavaram are forced to wade through stagnant slush as leakages from several cracks fill the subway. Pedestrians, who head towards Pallavaram railway stations, also face difficulties as the steps of the subway remain slippery all the time.
P Viswanathan, an activist from Pallavaram, raised this issue on Twitter on Friday, “Dargah Road connects Pallavaram and Kilkattalai and motorists who want to avoid traffic on GST Road use the road as the subway is only 100 metres from GST Road,” he wrote. It may be noted that heavy vehicles are not allowed to use the subway as only two-wheelers and cars use it.
Viswanathan added the issues faced by the pedestrians as well and wrote, “When I crossed the subway, waterlogging was seen above the subway as well as the steps. Tambaram Corporation should take measures to fix the issue as slush would cause mishaps.”
He pointed out that the authorities should improve interior roads along the GST Road as it could avoid traffic congestion on the arterial road. “If the roads along GST Roads improved to accommodate more vehicles, it would be easier for the locals to reach Old Pallavaram, Kilkattalai and other areas,” he opined.
A motorist, who uses the subway regularly, said that he has to be wary while using the subway as it is slippery for two-wheelers. “Riders, who use the subway for the time, must be cautious as they may not know the potholes. Usually, stagnant water is about ankle high,” he said.
A civic body official assured to fix the leakages and clear stagnant water frequently.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android