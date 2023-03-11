City

Man arrested for forcing women into sex work; 2 rescued

The arrested person was identified as A Muniyandi (33) of Villivakkam.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: The anti vice squad of Chennai police on Saturday arrested a 33-year-old man for forcing gullible young women into sex work. Two women were rescued from a beauty parlour in Anna Nagar, police said.

Police received a tip off about prostitution in a beauty parlour in Anna Nagar after which a raid was conducted at the facility on Thirumangalam road.

Investigations revealed that Muniyandi who the beauty parlour and spa employed commercial workers and ran a prostitution racket.

The accused was produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody. The rescued women were sent to a government home.

