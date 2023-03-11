Culvert construction: Traffic diversions on EVR Salai

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Traffic Police on Saturday announced traffic diversions on EVR Salai to facilitate the construction of a culvert by the Highways department.

The works are underway in front of Hotel Sudha (between Nair bridge and Dasaprakash junction) and accordingly, traffic changes have been made.

The arrangements will come into effect from 10 pm on Saturday.

Accordingly, vehicles coming from Central railway station on EVR Salai would not be allowed to go straight at Nair Bridge Junction (Outgoing Traffic) towards Dasprakash Junction.

Those vehicles will be diverted at Nair Bridge Junction towards Incoming direction from Nair Bridge Junction to Dasprakash Junction, a release stated.

Vehicles coming from Ega Junction on EVR Salai would not be allowed to go straight at Daspraksh Junction (Incoming Traffic) towards Dr Nair Bridge junction

Those vehicles will be diverted at Dasprakash Junction towards Raja Annamalai Salai (Left Turn), Alagappa Road junction, Right turn, Alagappa Road, again Right turn, Dr Nair Bridge, EVR Salai to reach their destination.