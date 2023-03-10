3 men from Tripura held for possession of 8 kg ganja near Zam Bazaar

CHENNAI: City Police on Thursday arrested three persons from Tripura for alleged possession of 8 kg ganja near Zam Bazaar.

Zam Bazaar Police had received a tip off about movement of ganja in Bharathi Salai area after which a team was deployed at the T H Road junction

Based on a specific tip off, the team intercepted a trio and during enquiries they gave suspicious answers after which he was detained.

Police secured the bag in their possession and on checking it, found 19 kg of ganja.

The arrested persons were identified as Ujjal Saha (24), Nandhu (25) and Rajiv (24)- all hailing from Udaipur in Tripura

They were produced before a magistrate and remanded to custody.