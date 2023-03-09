Merchant navy captain alleges Rs2.26 cr swindled by couple

CHENNAI: A merchant navy officer has lodged a complaint against a couple allegedly for swindling Rs 2.26 crore from him promising high returns in real estate investment.

The victim Mohammed Ashraf Buhari, 49, is a captain in a private company working transporting goods across the world.

In his complaint to the Tambaram Central Crime Branch (CCB), he claimed that one of his friends and his wife living in Tambaram had cheated him.

He claimed that whenever he comes to Chennai he used to visit the couple. During one of his visits in 2012 the couple had promised high returns if Buhari invested in their real estate business.

According to Buhari Between the years 2012 and 2021, Buhari had transferred Rs 2.26 crore to the couple's account and did not get the promised returns.

After the couple denied giving any profits, Buhari lodged a complaint.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on.