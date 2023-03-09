Make access to metro stations barrier-free, urge diffabled

CHENNAI: For the past several months, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has been undertaking retrofitting works at metro stations in the city.

However, there are few locations where members of differently abled communities demand the attention of department officials to make stations barrier-free.

Ensuring the metro stations are inclusive for everyone, including the Persons with Disability (PwDs), the Madras High Court in June 2022 allotted six weeks for CMRL to make stations barrier-free. Since then the works had been undertaken in a phased manner across all city stations

Subsequently, certain PwDs and members of Disability Rights Alliance (DRA) have also been constantly monitoring the works with the officials. Yet some of the stations are yet to be barrier-free, point out PwDs.

Speaking to DT Next, Sathish Kumar, member DRA and a wheelchair user said, “At the Egmore Metro station, the accessible route at the station is barricaded with a rope. And the one where passengers are allowed is not accessible by PwDs.”

Sathish says with a wide route to access the parking, the route is easier for PwDs to navigate through. However, it has been closed.

Subsequently, he says the ramp is too steep for wheelchair users including those with locomotive disabilities.

“There should be the right amount of friction to the ramp for PwDs and generally for people to walk on. Hence, CMRL should ensure the retrofitting is done appropriately,” he added.

Additionally, the bollards placed outside the Nehru Park metro station are also not user friendly, allege PwDs.

“The bollards near Nehru Park metro station are closely placed, thus making it difficult for wheelchair users to pass through,” added a PwD.

Department officials could not be reached when contacted.