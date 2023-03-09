GCTP warns shop keepers selling defective number plates

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai traffic police has further intensified the special drive against defective number plates by warning the shops selling defective number plates.

In total 138 shops were verified by the traffic officers for defective number plates in Chennai.

The Traffic Inspectors were tasked to visit the automobile shops and personally ensure that all the defective number plates were removed by the shopkeepers.

They visited all the automobile shops in their jurisdiction and warned the shop owners and sensitized them on the number plate specification prescribed in the law.

Prominent places selling automobile spares including number plates like GP Road and Pudupet was personally verified by the AC /Traffic and the merchants were warned in a meeting.

Special drive against defective number plate started on 13 February to sensitise the vehicle users.

Thus as a result of the special focus 43,367 vehicles rectified their improper number plates last month alone.

All these efforts will go a long way in containing sporting of fancy and improper number plates in vehicles, police claimed.