College girl knocked by biker in Potheri on Thursday, dies

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old college girl died after she was knocked down by a biker who belongs to the same college in Potheri on Thursday.

The deceased was Thamaraiselvi of Chennai was studying Msc first year at a private college in Potheri.

On Thursday morning Thamaraiselvi who got down from the EMU was walking towards the college and during that time Naboor Sharma (19), from Haryana, a first-year engineering student from the same college who was speeding on the bike lost his control and knocked over Thamaraiselvi in the Chennai-Trichy National Highway.

Police said on the impact both of them suffered severe injuries and the other students along with the public rushed them to the hospital inside the college campus but there Thamaraiselvi was declared dead on arrival.

Naboor Sharma who suffered head injuries was admitted to the ICU.

The Guduvanchery traffic investigation police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.