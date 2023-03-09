2 men murdered in separate incidents in Neelankarai and Kodungaiyur

CHENNAI: In two different incidents, a 22-year-old man in Neelankarai with criminal records and a 30-year-old man in Kodungaiyur were stabbed to death.

In Neelankarai, Murugan of Sivan Street in Neelankarai with several theft and robbery cases pending against him, was found dead by passersby.

His body was found with multiple stab wounds at a construction site in Venkateswara Nagar in Neelankarai.

On information, the Thoraipakkam police reached the spot and sent the body to the Royapettah Government Hospital for post mortem.

Police said the deceased Murugan, was consuming alcohol with his friends at the construction site.

Three men in a drunken brawl stabbed Murugan to death and fled. The Thoraipakkam police have registered a case and detained three men.

In the second incident, which took place in Kodungaiyur, 30-year-old R Ragupathy, an autorickshaw driver, with some criminal background was hacked to death on Thursday morning around 7am.

He was seated in his vehicle, when four men in two autorickshaws reached there and hacked him to death.

The gang threatened the public, who witnessed the crime, and sped away. Though he was rushed to a hospital, he could not survive the injuries.

Kodugaiyur police registered a case and further investigations are on.