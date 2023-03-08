Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for 291st day in Chennai

CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of a litre of petrol and diesel has been constant over the last 290 days at Rs.102.63 and Rs. 94.24 respectively.

For the 291st consecutive day, petrol and diesel prices still remain unchanged.

The government has approved the practice of daily determination of fuel prices in line with international crude oil prices.

Henceforth, oil companies are regulating petrol and diesel prices on a daily basis, keeping a check on fluctuation.