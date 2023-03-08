‘It is survey not an entrance exam in model schools’
CHENNAI: After drawing flak from most teachers, educationalists and other stakeholders, the School Education Department has clarified over the decision to conduct baseline assessment for Class 9 students for admission into 15 model schools in the State.
The body formed by TN model schools under the department held a baseline assessment for students on March 4 across Tamil Nadu.
This drew wide criticisms from stakeholders that the department should not be holding exams to select students to admit into model schools.
Clarifying their decision, the department stated, “As Tamil Nadu has already clarified its stand against conducting entrance exams, there is no change in that position now. However, many seem to have misconstrued this assessment as an entrance exam, which in actuality is merely a survey.”
“As there are several government school students interested in pursuing All-India competitive exams like CLAT (Common Law Admission Test), NID (National Institute of Design), National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and others, the department is coaching students, which was earlier only possible for private school students, “the statement from the department added.
Meanwhile, the members of the State Platform for Common School System (SPCSS) recently noted that the model school concept is against Samacheer Kalvi or State’s uniform system of school education, established in November 2009 by the DMK government.
“Model schools will weaken the rest of the State-run schools both government and aided. It will make all the other government schools as second-class schools. The innocent children admitted in government schools will suffer the stigma of not being worthy of getting admitted in model schools,” noted the SPCSS note.
