Pothole-ridden street irks commuters in Ekkatuthangal
CHENNAI: Commuters are having a tough time riding on the pothole-ridden Thirugnanasambandar Street in Ekkatuthangal and several motorists have skidded and got injured, and the public is complaining that it had been over a year since the road was re-laid. Residents and public are urging the civic body authorities to relay the road at the earliest to prevent further mishaps.
“It has been a year ever since the city corporation re-laid or repaired the road. The road condition is pathetic and the number of potholes depicts a dug up road, said R Rajesh, a resident of Gangai Amman Koil Street, Ekkatuthangal.
“Riding or driving regularly on this road is bound to cause severe spine issues and the situation is such that the road is turning to be unmotarable. Instead, we take another route to reach the main road, which is around additional distance of two-three kilometres,” he added.
People also complain that many vehicles are parked on both sides of the road and the entire stretch is congested.
It leads to traffic congestion, especially during the peak hours. The interior roads in the locality are not given attention and maintained properly by the civic body authorities.
During the northeast monsoon, the situation worsens leading to water stagnation and is difficult to even walk as the roads become muddy and slippery.
“We witness many motorists and even pedesterians slipping and falling, resulting in minor accidents and injuries. Though multiple complaints were raised to the civic body authorities, no steps were taken even during the monsoon season,” said T Kumaresan, who owns a provision store in the locality.
Zonal corporation officials did not respond to the calls despite multiple attempts by DT Next.
