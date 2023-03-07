Jharkhand man held for making fake attack video

Seven workers from Jharkhand recorded a fake video that they are being attacked in Tamil Nadu and circulated it on social media. The Tambaram police who started to investigate the video found that the video was recorded by Manoj Yadav and his friends. Police on further inquiry found that Manoj Yadav was working in Tamil Nadu for around 25 years and he decided to circulate the video in Jharkhand to grab the attention of the public and gain more followers.