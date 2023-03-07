Jharkhand man held for making fake attack video
CHENNAI: Tambaram police on Tuesday arrested a man from Jharkhand in Maraimalai Nagar for spreading rumours about workers from northern states being attacked.
Hundreds of construction workers from Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu have been working on a site in Potheri for the past few months.
Seven workers from Jharkhand recorded a fake video that they are being attacked in Tamil Nadu and circulated it on social media. The Tambaram police who started to investigate the video found that the video was recorded by Manoj Yadav and his friends. Police on further inquiry found that Manoj Yadav was working in Tamil Nadu for around 25 years and he decided to circulate the video in Jharkhand to grab the attention of the public and gain more followers.
Soon the police on Tuesday arrested Manoj Yadav and the search is on to arrest six others who escaped to their native in Jharkhand.
