Fire guts 23 huts in Thiruneermalai
CHENNAI: As many as 23 huts were gutted in a fire in Thiruneermalai on Monday. Luckily, no human casualties were reported.
Hundreds of wage workers from Tamilnadu and Northern states are staying in huts in Kalaignar Nagar in Thirumudivakkam in Thiruneermalai. On Monday, due to an electric short circuit in Rajaram’s house, his house caught fire.
Within a few minutes, the LPG cylinder blasted in his house and triggered a fire in 23 huts which are very close to each other. All the people who were inside the huts managed to run outside but all their households were gutted in the fire. Police said that another cylinder blasted in few minutes and the situation turned worse.
The fire and rescue team from Tambaram and Medavakkam rushed to the spot and doused the fire after two hours. Police said more than five two-wheelers, and all their households were gutted.
Minister Anbarasan and MLA Selvaperunthagai visited the spot and issued the essential goods. All of them were shifted to the relief camps and the minister promised that steps will be taken to construct houses for them.
