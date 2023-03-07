Alumni meet held at Hindustan College

CHENNAI: Rehash-2023, an alumni meet was organised in Hindustan College of Arts and Science. The alumni who revisited their campus were received by the registration commission and were provided with raffle tickets.

Dr K Malarvizhi, Dean, the School of Business Studies welcomed the gathering. Principal Dr S Thirumagan encouraged the alumni to achieve greatness and make the alma mater proud. Director Dr Susan Verghese expressed her happiness for the alumni being present especially from the first batch who had come after 25 years. Cultural performances by the current students were widely appreciated.

Anu Priya and Shilpa, the then students and now proud lecturers at the college danced gracefully. A poem on the happy days at college was read by Venkatesan, a student of MSc Biotechnology. The day came to an end with an audio-visual that reminisced those cherished memories.