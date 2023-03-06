Squash trainer who misbehaved with student arrested in Kanchi

CHENNAI: Police arrested a squash trainer who tried to misbehave with his student in the Kancheepuram government sports academy on Sunday.

The arrested man was identified as Murugesan.

The Anna sports academy which is managed by the State government is located on the Kancheepuram railway station road. In the academy, students are trained in various sports and many school and college students would visit the academy.

A college girl from Walajabad who completed training in Squash on Sunday visited the academy to collect her certificate. Police said the coach Murugesan (48) told the girl that the certificate was in his house which is near the academy and asked her to visit the house and collect it.

Later, when she visited the house Murugesan hugged the girl and misbehaved with her. The girl managed to escape from Murugesan by jumping from the first floor and alerting the locals who were nearby.

Soon, the Vishnu Kanchi police were informed and the police team that rushed to the spot arrested Murugesan and he was handed to the Kancheepuram all-women police station. The police after an inquiry remanded Murugesan in judicial custody and he was sent to prison.