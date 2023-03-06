Man robs gold chain of motorist, arrested

CHENNAI: City police on Saturday arrested a 28-year-old man, a history-sheeter, who waylaid a motorist and robbed his 1.5 sovereign gold chain by threatening him with a knife. Police said that the accused, R Kishore Kumar of Villivakkam was arrested within a few hours of the incident. Around 4 pm on Saturday, Manivannan of Maduravoyal, a private firm employee was riding back home in his two-wheeler, when Kishore Kumar intercepted him on 200 feet road near Senthil Nagar. The accused threatened Manivannan with a knife and asked him to part away with his valuables and took away his gold chain. Based on Manivannan’s complaint, Rajamangalam Police registered a case and arrested Kishore Kumar from his hideout and recovered the stolen jewellery. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded into custody.