Fake news on migrants attack: Avadi Police register case against Opindia

CHENNAI: Avadi City Police have registered a case against right wing website, OpIndia.com, for allegedly spreading fear among migrant workers in the State by publishing false news articles.

In one of their articles citing Hindi news websites, it was written that migrant workers have alleged that as many as 15 people have lost their lives in “Talibani” style attacks in Tamil Nadu.

Police took action based on a complaint by a DMK IT-wing member, Suryaprakash of Thirunindravur.

In his complaint, Suryaprakash stated that one OpIndia.com website is spreading false news and has created a sense of fear among the workers from other states in Tamil Nadu and there is risk of conflict between the local people and people from other states.

“This has been widely circulated on various social media platforms, including Twitter. This may cause nuisance to the public tranquility,” the complaint stated and sought police action against the CEO Rahul Roushan and the editor of the website, Nupur Sharma for

spreading false news and creating panic among the public.

Based on the complaint, Thiruninravur Police registered a case under Sections 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different regional/language/caste groups), 505 A (publishing and circulating reports containing rumours with intent to create enmity between communities), 505 (b) (statements conducing public mischief) of the IPC (Indian Penal Code).