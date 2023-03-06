Lawfully Yours: By Retd Justice K Chandru

Better if all legal heirs are party to sale transaction Decisions regarding the grant of a pass certificate always valid

My father passed away long ago. My siblings and mother are legal heirs to the dad’s house we inherited. Can we sell the same without a succession certificate? Is there a need for any other document? The flat is in my father’s name and my mom, siblings and I are the legal heirs. In whose name should we take the cheque while selling since we all are legal heirs in the legal heir certificate? — Narendar Kumar, Chennai OMR

If you are governed by the Hindu Law of Succession, you need not apply for a succession certificate. Even if you are applying, it will contain all the names. Either all of you sign the sale deed and mention in whose name the sale consideration cheque should be given or one of you get a power of attorney (POA) in one person’s name and get the cheque in his/her name. Again the POA has to be registered. It involves paperwork and expenses. The best course is for all of you to sign and register the sale deed. This will be welcomed by the buyer also.