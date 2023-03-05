OSR parks remain inaccessible to locals
CHENNAI: Open Space Reservation (OSR) parks in many gated communities are inaccessible to locals, even though building norms mandate local bodies to ensure unrestricted usage for locals to these spaces.
Residents of Kundrathur allege that a few gated communities in the locality prevent outsiders from using the parks. P Senthil Kumar, an activist, said the gated communities have constructed compound walls enclosing the OSR parks.
“When local residents try to enter the parks, security guards of the buildings do not allow them. The office bearers of the residents associations of such gated communities do not know the rules as well. OSR parks are meant to be used by others too, not only the residents of the buildings,” he said.
Kumar sent a petition to the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) several weeks ago and the planning authority had instructed the Kundrathur local body to look into the issue. Following this, the local body directed the block development officer of the concerned villages to inspect the buildings and send reports.
“Even after this, buildings refuse to allow outsiders into the park. I have sent another complaint to CMDA regarding the issue. Concerned officials should sensitize the officer bearers of the residents associations and ensure access to outside residents,” he urged.
As per the building rules, a certain portion of land should be handed over to the concerned local bodies as gift deeds while carrying out huge projects. The local body should create parks or other public access space on such lands. However, several such parks developed by local bodies remain in the control of the building owners in several cases.
When asked, an official said that measures will be taken to provide access into OSR parks.
