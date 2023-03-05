Man losses money in online rummy flees home; found dead in Marina

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old man who left a suicide note and left his home allegedly after losing several lakhs in online gambling was found dead in Marina beach on Saturday.

Only a day ago, Vinoth Kumar (36) of Madambakkam, a medical representative, who lost Rs 20 lakhs in online gambling, died by suicide in his house near Tambaram on Friday. He was married with 2 kids.

On Saturday, Marina Police found the body of a man washed ashore and moved it to the Government hospital for autopsy.

Investigations revealed that the deceased man was Suresh, who was reported missing from his house in K K Nagar.

Police said that Suresh ran a business dealing with printer ink and spare parts of photocopying machines.

Investigations revealed that he lost more than Rs 15 lakhs due to online gambling, after which he went into depression.

A few days ago, he left a note in his house stating that he had lost nearly Rs 15 lakh to online gambling, so he is going to die by suicide.

His family had filed a missing complaint with K K Nagar police and were searching for him, when his body was found on Marina beach, police said.

In the incident in Madambakkam, the victim's wife Lalitha had taken him for counselling and Vinoth Kumar stopped playing for a month, but he began gambling again.

On Friday morning, after she left for work, Vinoth told his mother to prepare snacks for the kids and went inside his room.

In the evening, when Lalitha returned home, she found his room locked. When they broke open the door, they found him dead.