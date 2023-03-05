Gourmet global cuisine comes to Vasanta Bhavan as VB World
CHENNAI: Celebrating 50 years Namma Veedu Vasanta Bhavan launched their new gourmet vegetarian restaurant VB World in Anna Nagar. The restaurant serves multiple dishes of global cuisines with South Indian twists to the flavour. Some of the popular Asian dishes have authentic flavours and stay true to the style of preparation.
Some of the signature dishes are- mushroom pepper soup, momos, paneer ghee roast pizza, noodles, spring rolls, oreo ice cream, red velvet ice cream and lots more.
Their mushroom pepper soup has perfect texture and consistency. The flavours of mushrooms were rich and looming pleasantly with the kick of pepper complementing the dish. This unique blend of continental cuisine with a pinch of South Indian flavour is worth a try. Their spring roll had a generous filling which was spicy and had overpowering umami flavours.
It is a perfect appetiser and manages to prepare your palate. The pasta in their Arrabbiata pasta was cooked just right. However, the sauce was slightly runny and too salty. The herbs were adequate. The sauce was not boiled well as the dish had a strong tomato taste and smell. The dish would have passed the test had these things been taken care of.
Their vegetable noodles were a futile attempt at trying to present your regular vegetable noodles in a gourmet fashion. The noodles were too salty and lacked basic herbs and spices.
The highlight of the restaurant is its bakery, Cones & Brew. The bakery has some of the choicest and tastiest desserts, savouries, ice creams and hot beverages. Some of their best are toffee pudding, oreo ice cream, red velvet ice cream, focaccia bread, brownie chocolate ice cream, dark chocolate gelato and lots more.
