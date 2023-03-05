GCC demands job seekers to furnish officers’ attestation against GO
CHENNAI: Though a government order (GO) was issued in 2014 to eliminate the process of getting an attestation from the gazetted officers to apply for jobs or other government-related works, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has mandated attestation from Group A and B gazetted officers in its recent job notification.
Corporation officials said that it was a conduct certificate, but applicants allege there was no difference between conduct and attestation. They lamented over the difficulties they were facing in getting the document from officers as the latter was demanding bribes.
The GCC released a notification for appointing doctors, nurses, and multi-purpose health workers on a contract basis. Applicants were asked for attestation/conduct from Group A or B-level officers, which created confusion and stress among them. They told this reporter that the Union government had issued a circular to all State governments not to demand attestation from gazetted officers.
“Subsequently, the State issued a GO in 2014 that it was unnecessary to obtain attestation certificates. It further said that applying for such certificates will result in piling up of documents in government offices. So, the government removed the scheme to simplify the process and save time. Which is why, the GCC’s demand doesn’t make sense,” said an applicant.
Another nurse, who had completed a diploma in nursing, said that she was applying for this job only because the State Medical Recruitment Board had not conducted any recruitment exam since 2019. “But making us run from pillar to post for attestation/conduct certificate seems like a way to eliminate candidates at the time of application itself. When an officer does not know about me, how can he issue such a conduct certificate? This would only force many to give up their decision to apply to this post,” she added.
A senior officer of the health department said that it was a verification of the candidate’s background, and a conduct certificate and not an attestation.
“However, there’s no difference between a conduct certificate and attestation,” another applicant pointed out. “If one is from the southern district and settles in Chennai for work, how does a Group A or B officer give the candidate a conduct certificate?”
P Srinivasalu, general secretary, of Madras Corporation Red Flag Union, revealed another grey area in this move. “Several applicants said that some officers were demanding two months’ salary as bribe for issuing certificates. The GCC should revisit its idea of demanding such attestations,” he opined.
