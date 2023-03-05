GCC demands job seekers to furnish officers’ attestation against GO

Another nurse, who had completed a diploma in nursing, said that she was applying for this job only because the State Medical Recruitment Board had not conducted any recruitment exam since 2019. “But making us run from pillar to post for attestation/conduct certificate seems like a way to eliminate candidates at the time of application itself. When an officer does not know about me, how can he issue such a conduct certificate? This would only force many to give up their decision to apply to this post,” she added.