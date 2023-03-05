GCC collects ₹64,800 as fine under litter free corridor scheme

CHENNAI: To prevent solid waste disposal in public places, and make 18 roads litter-free corridors in the city in phased manner, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has imposed a fine amount of Rs 64,800 against those who dump garbage and litter the area.

The civic body authorities ensure that the conservancy workers keep dustbins and clean the road twice a day.

In phase one, the local administration has selected 18 roads from all 15 zones that is 66 kilometers long, recently they have set up small bins at certain intervals.

Periodic patrolling by sanitation workers on tricycles with dustbins instructed to collect garbage from the residents and commercial establishments on these roads. Also, a penalty has been imposed against those who litter the roads.

As per the data released by the GCC, the highest amount of fine was collected by the public in Poonamallee high road in Anna Nagar zone (zone 8) with Rs 12,000.

Followed by Ambattur – Redhills road in the Ambattur zone was spotted with waste disposed of in public places and imposed a penalty of Rs 6,400. The least littered road is Kodambakkam zone (zone 13) Poonamallee high road, the authorities collected Rs 900.

The local body authorities have appointed as many as 310 sanitary workers to clean the 18 roads morning and evening on a daily basis.

In addition, at least 230 dustbins have been installed on the roads, and waste collected through 61 garbage vehicles.

The officials requested the public to make sure to keep the roads litter-free and become responsible citizens to throw the waste in the dustbins or hand it over to the garbage collection vehicle that visits the locality regularly.