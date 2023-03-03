Rs 1 lakh bribe lands Tasmac dist head in jail
CHENNAI: Sleuths from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on Friday arrested a district manager of Tasmac and his driver for demanding and collecting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh for permitting a new bar.
Kalaimannan, district manager (deputy collector-ranked officer), west Tiruvallur of Tasmac, and his driver Sankar were arrested, based on a complaint From Dhanu, a resident Mogappair West.
Dhanu runs three bars at Veppampattu, Kakkalur and Tiruttani road. He had applied for new bar permission at Polivakkam in Tiruvallur district and also applied for permission to continue existing bars at the office of the district manager, Kalaimannan.
The officer allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh as bribe for processing his application. Not willing to give bribes, Dhanu approached the DVAC office in Tiruvallur and filed a complaint. A case was registered, and a trap was set.
On Friday, on the direction of Kalaimannan, his driver Sankar received the bribe amount of Rs 1 lakh from Dhanu. Both suspects were arrested, a press note said.
