CMRL warns miscreants for posing as ticket examiners at stations

Hence, CMRL warned the passengers to be vigilant of miscreants and urged the passengers to file a complaint at the metro station controller or the nearest police station.

Furthermore, the department warned of stern action towards such illegal activity and pointed out that CMRL is not liable for losses incurred by individuals.

On the other hand, due to technical issues on Friday morning, the passenger crowd at many stations were unmanageable.

According to CMRL, inter corridor trains between Central metro station and Airport metro station were suspended for almost an hour on the peak hours of Friday morning.

Subsequently, the passengers were advised to disembark and change trains at Alandur metro station to reach Chennai airport.

Additionally, the train movement in the blue line from Wimco Nagar metro station to Airport station was also hit.

However, the technical team quickly worked on the glitches and operations were restored in both the blue and green lines corridors. And due to the work, the inter corridor trains between Central and Airport via Koyambedu were suspended for the day.

"Due to train delays, the crowd was higher than usual. I let go of two trains and took the third train to reach Central station, "said Hemangi, a working professional who was waiting for a train at Egmore station on Friday morning.