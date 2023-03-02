Special drive against wrong way driving continues in Chennai

CHENNAI: In a special drive against wrong-way driving, Chennai police booked as many as 5,667 cases during Tuesday and Wednesday and Rs 15.67 lakh collected as fine.

The violators were asked to pay the fine on the spot in order to deter them from driving on the wrong side. Vehicles of the violators were detained in case they fail to pay the fine on the spot. As many as 1,845 vehicles were detained and taken into custody. They will be released after payment of the fine amount. It may be noted that Chennai tariff police during this year alone as many as 68,629 cases were booked and Rs 1.53 crore was collected as fine for wrong side driving.

Meanwhile, Tambaram city police commissionerate in a press release said that the traffic police in the jurisdiction has collected a fin of Rs 2.11 crore as fine after booking as many as 53,872 cases during the month of January and February for various traffic violations.