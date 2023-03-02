Gold worth Rs 2.83 cr seized by customs officials at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Customs officials seized gold worth Rs 2.83 crore at Chennai airport on Thursday. Based on information, Chennai air customs officials searched an Air India flight that arrived from Dubai and discovered two pouches containing gold in paste form in the hollow space under the seats. This led to the recovery of 3120 grams of gold, which is worth Rs 1.52 crore.

In another incident, a male passenger from Malaysia was detained by the customs officials and during examination, they found two gold bars concealed on his body resulting in the recovery of 2000 grams of gold worth Rs 98.04 lakh. The passengers have been detained by customs, and further investigation is on.