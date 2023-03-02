Corpn council accepts addl expenditure for SWD project

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation Council meet on Thursday accepted the additional expenditure spent to mitigate the storm water works in Chennai.
The GCC planned to construct a stormwater drain in zone-5, Ward 58, Jothi Venkatachalam street in order to mitigate the excess storm water. After inspections, an additional 25 per cent fund was required due to change in size and dimensions.
Considering the requirement GCC acknowledge the need of the design change in stormwater drain extension works. A resolution was adopted accepting the additional expenditure during the council meet at Ripon building. It may be noted that the city Corporation has taken up stormwater drain projects in several parts of Chennai through World Bank assistance.
