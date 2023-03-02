City

Corpn council accepts addl expenditure for SWD project

The GCC planned to construct a stormwater drain in zone-5, Ward 58, Jothi Venkatachalam street in order to mitigate the excess storm water
It may be noted that the city Corporation has taken up stormwater drain projects in several parts of Chennai through World Bank assistance
It may be noted that the city Corporation has taken up stormwater drain projects in several parts of Chennai through World Bank assistance
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation Council meet on Thursday accepted the additional expenditure spent to mitigate the storm water works in Chennai.

The GCC planned to construct a stormwater drain in zone-5, Ward 58, Jothi Venkatachalam street in order to mitigate the excess storm water. After inspections, an additional 25 per cent fund was required due to change in size and dimensions.

It may be noted that the city Corporation has taken up stormwater drain projects in several parts of Chennai through World Bank assistance
GCC urged to utilise Nirbhaya fund for women safety in Chennai

Considering the requirement GCC acknowledge the need of the design change in stormwater drain extension works. A resolution was adopted accepting the additional expenditure during the council meet at Ripon building. It may be noted that the city Corporation has taken up stormwater drain projects in several parts of Chennai through World Bank assistance.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Greater Chennai Corporation
Stormwater drain
SWD project
Chennai GCC
World Bank assistance
GCC council meet

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in