Commuters urge relaying of road between Porur, Iyyappanthangal
CHENNAI: Though the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), soon after the construction at Porur-Iyyappanthangal stretch, removed the blue barricades to ease up the traffic, the current condition of roads is making it difficult for the public.
The Chennai metro rail had actively completed the construction work at priority corridor 4 (from Lighthouse to Poonmaallee Bypass).
The Porur-Iyyappanthangal stretch that usually has dense traffic on any day was constantly monitored by CMRL and soon the blue barricades placed were also removed a few months back.
Speaking to DT Next, T Deepak, an IT professional working at Ashok Pillar said, “I take the Iyyappanthangal stretch for every day commute to office. While the blue barricades were placed, the traffic moved at a snail pace and many like me were hoping the work would be completed soon.
“However, with the barricades removed, the condition of roads has been completely neglected by the concerned department. Large portion of the road is uneven and difficult to ride or drive. There is sand on the road from the construction, making it difficult for commuters,” added Deepak.
Like Deepak, P Lakshmi also pointed out the uneven road in the stretch and urged action from officials.
“With the presence of a private hospital in the stretch, the road is always busy. Hence, for the convenience of people, we urge to relay the roads at the earliest,” added Lakshmi.
Commenting on this, a CMRL official said, “After the construction, CMRL removed the barricades to ease up the traffic and handed over the area to Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangdco) cabling works. Additionally, the highways department too is working on the area. However, from the CMRL end, we have given the needed instructions to clear the road.”
