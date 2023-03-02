4 months on, couple held for stealing car on OMR

CHENNAI: Four months after hijacking a car from an engineer in Kelambakkam on OMR, a history sheeter and his wife were arrested by the police on Wednesday.

In October last year, Rajalingam (38) of Sithalapakkam in Pallikaranai was returning home in his car after an event in Mahabalipuram when he was stopped at OMR by a couple who came on a bike. They informed Rajalingam that he knocked down a woman in the junction and drove away without halting. Following which the biker attacked Rajalingam and demanded that he go to the hospital to pay for his medical bills. He also took his vehicle and instructed Rajalingam to retrieve it after paying the bills.

Later, Rajalingam went to the Kelambakkam government hospital, and it was only after asking around in the hospital that he realised the pair had duped him. He then reported the incident to the Kelambakkam police station, and as a result, a case was opened and a search was launched for the pair.

When the police stopped a car on Tuesday night while conducting a vehicle check on the Vandalur-Kelambakkam road, they discovered that the car belonged to Rajalingam and had been stolen four months earlier.

They discovered that it had been stolen by the history sheeter Murali (31) and his wife Sangeetha (28). Murali, who was inside the vehicle, attempted to flee as the police approached to arrest him, but he slipped and fractured his limb.