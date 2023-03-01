City

Stalin gets Camel as birthday gift

Stalin paid floral tributes and laid wreaths to former Chief Minister's Annadurai and Karunanidhi on the Marina beach and visited the reformist leader Periyar E V Ramasamy's memorial here and offered floral tributes
Special arrangement made by the party for volunteers to meet and greet Chief Minister MK Stalin
Special arrangement made by the party for volunteers to meet and greet Chief Minister MK Stalin
Online Desk

CHENNAI: In a special arrangement made by the party for volunteers to meet and greet Chief Minister MK Stalin on his 70th birthday, the DMK chief was gifted a camel by a Tiruvannamalai man.

The man identified as Jakirsa had brought a 2-year-old camel to present to the Chief Minister.

Special arrangement made by the party for volunteers to meet and greet Chief Minister MK Stalin
#HBDStalin: Politicians, celebs pour in wishes for the Chief Minister

It is to be noted that earlier he had received gifted Chief Minister goats and cows.

On this occasion, several party leaders inlcuding Prime Minister Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, actor Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, music composer Ilayaraja, Union Minister Amit Shah, BJP state president Annamalai, DMDK president Vijayakanth, TN Congress chief KS Alagiri, NTK president Seeman congratulated him.

Stalin paid floral tributes and laid wreaths to former Chief Minister's Annadurai and Karunanidhi on the Marina beach and visited the reformist leader Periyar E V Ramasamy's memorial here and offered floral tributes.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

MK Stalin
DMK
DMK President
MK Stalin birthday
Stalin birthday bash
DMK birthday celebration

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in