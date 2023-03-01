Stalin gets Camel as birthday gift

CHENNAI: In a special arrangement made by the party for volunteers to meet and greet Chief Minister MK Stalin on his 70th birthday, the DMK chief was gifted a camel by a Tiruvannamalai man.
The man identified as Jakirsa had brought a 2-year-old camel to present to the Chief Minister.
It is to be noted that earlier he had received gifted Chief Minister goats and cows.
On this occasion, several party leaders inlcuding Prime Minister Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, actor Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, music composer Ilayaraja, Union Minister Amit Shah, BJP state president Annamalai, DMDK president Vijayakanth, TN Congress chief KS Alagiri, NTK president Seeman congratulated him.
Stalin paid floral tributes and laid wreaths to former Chief Minister's Annadurai and Karunanidhi on the Marina beach and visited the reformist leader Periyar E V Ramasamy's memorial here and offered floral tributes.
