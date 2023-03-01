Spl job card camps for differently abled
CHENGALPATTU: Collector Rahul Nath said that a special camp for differently abled persons will be held in 359 panchayat council offices under Chengalpattu district from March 1 to 10. “All eligible differently abled people should use this camp to approach the panchayat council office of their area and get a blue job card which will help them secure a job,” he said.
He further noted that under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme implemented by the Department of Rural Development and Panchayats, differently abled people are being given priority in employment.
While detailed instructions have been given to all the district collectors, special blue job cards are being issued to all the differently abled persons who have reached the age of 18 and who are requesting a job card under this scheme. Till date 11,500 differently abled people have been given job cards in Chengalpattu district.
In order to resolve the grievances of differently abled people, grievance camps are conducted on the second Tuesday of every month at the District Development Officer level and on the second Tuesday of every two months in the presence of Additional Collector.
