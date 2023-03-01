Duo held on attempt to murder charges in Thiruvanmiyur

CHENNAI: The City Police on Tuesday arrested two persons on attempt to murder charges in connection with the assault on an inebriated man near a Tasmac in Thiruvanmiyur on February 27.

The arrested persons were identified as S Murugavel (40) and K Vinodh (39) of Besant Nagar.

The two of them were consuming alcohol with their friend D Pugazhendi (30) near a Tasmac outlet on LB Road, Thiruvanmiyur on Monday when an argument broke out among them.

The accused had ganged up and assaulted Pugazhendi with a wooden log and threw bricks at him and fled the scene. Passerby rescued the victim and got him admitted at a hospital.

Based on a complaint, Thiruvanmiyur Police registered a case and arrested the duo. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded to custody.