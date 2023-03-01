CMDA to develop areas near 2 Metro stations
CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has decided to redevelop neighbourhoods around Sholinganallur and LIC Metro Rail stations. The neighbourhood development projects will tied to the Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) scheme, which involves increasing floor space index (FSI) along the major corridors in the city.
A senior CMDA official said the neighbourhood development plans would first be prepared for the two locations. “Under the neighbourhood development project, we will widen the roads wherever possible and create grids of roads,” said the official outlining the basic idea.
As per the TOD scheme, the floor space index would be increased, due to which more high-rise buildings would come up along areas up to 500 metres from major transport corridors. As this would facilitate vertical growth, the planning authority would have more vacant space on which the neighbourhood development project would be implemented. The project would include the creation of recreational space, parks and other such facilities. The project would be undertaken as part of the World Bank-funded Chennai City Partnership initiative.
The CMDA is already preparing a redevelopment plan for George Town, under which the existing buildings would make way for high-rise structures. The planning authority hopes that the plan would provide a solution to haphazard development of George Town area where around 99 per cent structures have been built contravening building plan norms. The roads and streets in the area are also too narrow. ↔ More on P2
Neighbourhood plans novel, need mor deliberations: CMDA
Sources said the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) held a discussion on the neighbourhood development plan on Monday.
According to a senior official, the Sholinganallur and LIC Metro neighbourhood plan is similar to the George Town redevelopment plan, but it’d be implemented on a smaller scale.
“As the proposal is in its initial stages, we should deliberate more, as there are not many examples for such projects in the country,” added the official.
Meanwhile, Chennai Smart City Limited (CSCL) and Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) have a proposal to develop roads and streets around Metro stations with better pedestrian facilities across the city to provide hassle-free last-mile connectivity.
