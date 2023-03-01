Citroën's new C3 vehicles will now be exported from Kamarajar port

CHENNAI: Citroën India, part of the Stellantis group has announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Kamarajar Port Ltd (KPL) to commence its export programme from India.

PAIPL, the Indian affiliate of Citroën India, will be exporting the Made-In-India ‘New C3’ B-hatch vehicles to countries in ASEAN and Africa. The exports of the vehicle will commence in March 2023 as CBUs or completely built units.

Roland Bouchara, CEO-MD, Stellantis India said "This partnership with Kamarajar Port Ltd (KPL) fortifies the Stellantis group’s ‘India for the World’ philosophy that will leverage India’s distinctive manufacturing export potential. In 2019, we started exporting powertrains from our Hosur facility and with the commencement of the New C3 exports as a CBU this year we are marking a key milestone in our India journey. We have created a 360-degree ecosystem that is reaping strong results for the group and we will continue to grow this in the future. "

Guy Lederer, Head-Supply Chain-Logistics for India, Asia Pacific, Stellantis says "Kamarajar Port meets all of Citroën's requirements to export vehicles from India as part of its internationalization strategy. A port of significant importance in India’s sea logistics ecosystem, the Kamarajar Port will be used to export made-in-India Citroën vehicles from the Smart Car platform to the world. We are looking forward to a cooperative and successful working relationship with KPL to achieve the highest level of on-time delivery at competitive costs."

Sunil Paliwal, CMD, Kamarajar Port, says “Associating with PCA Automobiles will help us augment our export operations. We hope to make this collaboration a success and contribute to India’s economy.”