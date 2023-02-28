DT Campus: TalentSprint announces 5th WE programme
CHENNAI: TalentSprint, a global edtech company and market leader in offering transformational deeptech programsme, has announced the fifth edition of its Women Engineers (WE) programme.
This year the programme aims to identify, select, train and nurture 200 first-year women engineering students across the country to become globally competitive software engineers. The programme offers 100% fee scholarship and Rs 100,000 cash reward scholarship to every selected student.
The key objective of WE is to enable enterprising and aspiring women engineering students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds to prepare for high-growth tech careers. The programme has a key focus on providing critical analytical skills, hands-on live projects, problem-solving skills and dedicated mentorship by tech leaders, which helps build skill sets essential for successful career. Google has supported it since inception.
