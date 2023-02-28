Stalin announces 7 ambitious projects in Chennai

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday launched 7 ambitious projects in a programe held at Kotturpuram Anna Centenary Memorial Library Hall.

Apart from the projects, there are schemes to provide special nutritional food to malnourished children, a monthly stipend for transgenders of Rs 1,500, expansion of the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme to Corporation and Municipal Areas, recruitment order for candidates in various government jobs, Rs 1,136 crore for laying foundation stones of various hospital buildings, providing welfare assistance to differently-abled persons, modernising sewerage works in the Chennai metropolitan area and a special scheme to integrate sanitation workers and their families as entrepreneurs.