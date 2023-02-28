In video: Rajinikanth wishes Stalin ahead of 70th birthday

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin celebrating his 70th birthday tomorrow. On this occasion, many celebrities, political leaders and volunteers are congratulating the DMK veteran. Actor Rajinikanth also joined the list by releasing a video and wished him.
The actor began in the video, "My dear friend, Hon'ble Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin..."
"On his 70th birthday, I sincerely wish Chief Minister MK Stalin a long life in good health and peace of mind to serve the people," he said.
Earlier, actor Kamal Haasan inaugurated a photo exhibition dedicated to him in Chennai.
The ruling DMK is making preparations to celebrate the 70th birthday of Stalin on March 1 in a grand style and a slew of events has been lined up which include gift of gold rings to new-borns, welfare programmes, public meetings and sporting events.
Gold rings to new-borns, saplings to farmers, blood donation camps, hosting community baby shower events, assistance including providing notebooks to students, community lunch, eye care service by holding eye camps are among the many dozens of State-wide events that are being organised by the DMK.
