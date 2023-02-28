In video: Rajinikanth wishes Stalin ahead of 70th birthday

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin celebrating his 70th birthday tomorrow. On this occasion, many celebrities, political leaders and volunteers are congratulating the DMK veteran. Actor Rajinikanth also joined the list by releasing a video and wished him.

The actor began in the video, "My dear friend, Hon'ble Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin..."

"On his 70th birthday, I sincerely wish Chief Minister MK Stalin a long life in good health and peace of mind to serve the people," he said.