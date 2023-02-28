In pics: Flash mob in Chennai ahead of Stalin's 70th birthday

CHENNAI: On the occasion of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin's 70th birthday tomorrow, a flash mob was held in Express Avenue mall in Chennai, Royapettah at 8:30 pm on Tuesday.

The flash mob was held in presence of School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran, and MLA and Secretary of DMK IT Wing TRB Rajaa.

Giant balloons with the words 'Dravidian Nayagan' were flown at a height of 70 feet in Chennai including places like Anbagam and Periyar Thidal on the occasion of Stalin's 70th birthday.

The ruling DMK is making preparations to celebrate the 70th birthday of Stalin on March 1 in a grand style and a slew of events has been lined up which include gift of gold rings to new-borns, welfare programmes, public meetings and sporting events.

Gold rings to new-borns, saplings to farmers, blood donation camps, hosting community baby shower events, assistance including providing notebooks to students, community lunch, eye care service by holding eye camps are among the many dozens of State-wide events that are being organised by the DMK.