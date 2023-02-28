Hospital treats Bangladeshi for rare case of sarcoma
CHENNAI: A city-based private hospital treated a rare case of recurrent Retroperitoneal Sarcoma (RPS) for a 54-year-old woman from Bangladesh recently.
Doctors removed a 44-cm long tumour, weighing about 8.4 kg, along with the right kidney, part of the small intestine and right colon of the patient.
The patient complained of abdomen distension for 6 months, reduced appetite and discomfort after food intake. In the past, she had been operated on for similar complaints.
Dr Ajit Pai, consultant-GI surgical oncology and robotic surgeon, Apollo Cancer Centre, said, “Tests revealed multiple lesions from the retroperitoneum, small intestine mesentery, and transverse colon mesentery. The largest portion was densely attached to the right kidney posteriorly. It involved 50 cm of the long segment of small intestine (ileum) and entire right colon.”
After the tumour was removed, the patient was in the ICU for 24 hours. Post-operative recovery was eventful. She was discharged after a week without any complications.
