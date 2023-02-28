Hit by express train in Tambaram, psychology student dies on spot

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old Psychology student from Irumbuliyur died while crossing a railway track on Tuesday after hit by Guruvayur Express train.

The deceased identified as Nikita hails from Kollam, Kerala was a first year BSc Psychology student at a private college in Tambaram. She was staying at a ladies hostel at Irumbuliyur.

The incident happened when she had tried to cross the railway track near the old railway gate of Irumbuliyur while commuting to work on her first day. Nikita had recently got a job as a part-time teacher in a private nursery school in the locality.

Even as the onlookers tried to rescue, she died on the spot. On arrival, Tambaram Railway Police sent Nikita's body to a government hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police investigation revealed that Nikita did not hear the sound of the train horn as she was wearing a headphones.