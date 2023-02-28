Buses via Maharaja Kadai: TN, AP to reply
CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh Transport Corporations to submit their responses on a plea for operating buses from Krishnagiri to AP’s Kuppam through Maharaja Kadai panchayat as per the interstate agreement signed in 1975.
The first bench of Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy passed the direction on hearing a petition filed by V Jagannathan, who claims to be the president of the Parent Teacher Association, Government High School, Maharaja Kadai.
According to the petitioner, as per the interstate agreement between Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, buses can be operated from Krishnagiri to Kuppam via Maharaja Kadai. He stated that instead of the route, which was agreed upon by the governments, the buses are being operated via Government Arts College.
“The non-operation of buses from Krishnagiri to Kuppam through Maharaja Kadai, the general public numbering 26,000 people who are living in 40 villages in and around, are seriously affected due to non-operation of buses via Maharaja Kadai,” Jagannathan said in his petition.
He further submitted that due to the non-operation of buses, people are finding it hard to reach the nearest railway station Kuppam, Dravidian University and a private medical college and hospital situated at Kuppam.
Recording the submissions, the judges sought the responses of the TN and AP transport corporations and adjourned the case by two weeks.
