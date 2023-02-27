Let’s go out and play
CHENNAI: When late actor Nagesh was prancing through the roads of Chennai, formerly called Madras, singing Pattanathu therukkalile aallu nikka oru nizhalillaye (No space on city streets for anyone to stand in the shade — lyrics from Madras Nalla Madras song), in the film Anubavi Raja Anubavi, it was 1967.
It wouldn’t be wrong to feel that Nagesh was overreacting to the city’s growth then, when, fast forward to today, all you see is an urban jungle that’s eating into what’s-left-of-the city’s green cover, children’s parks and playgrounds.
While burgeoning development and strengthening of infrastructure are welcome in the city, it comes at the cost of trees being cut and parks being destroyed. Even common playgrounds are spared.
Which is probably one of the reasons why the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has been carrying out several greenery and beautification projects under the Singara Chennai 2.0 scheme. The city is expected to get nearly 200 new parks and playgrounds this year.
Phased construction
In the first phase (2021-2022) of Singara Chennai 2.0 project, 27 parks and 17 playgrounds were constructed in the city. And now, in the second phase, at least 141 parks and 51 playgrounds are expected to be completed by the end of financial year 2022-2023.
An estimated cost of Rs 100 crore has been allocated for the project. Of which, the construction work of 66 parks and playgrounds is in progress. As many as 56 projects were okayed in the council meeting in February. The tender process is ongoing for the remaining projects.
“The requirement of parks and playgrounds has increased among the public. We’ve instructed zonal officials to provide a list with the number of parks and playgrounds in the respective areas, based on the open space reservations (OSR). A final list will be released in April and works for the same will begin with the help of general fund for the financial year 2023-2024,” said a senior official with the GCC.
While setting up parks and playgrounds, the civic body authorities focus on greenery, walkway, toilets, compound wall, CCTV cameras, and drinking water facilities. If there is any issue, the ward councillor, and residents’ welfare association will share their feedback.
“As per the standard operating procedures, the maintenance work should be carried by the respective zonal offices along with the contract workers. If there is any damage in the equipment installed in parks and playgrounds, they’ll make estimates and work will be done accordingly,” noted the official.
The local administration plants saplings in the parks and playgrounds under Chennai River Restoration Trust (CRRT).
Additionally, the GCC focuses on beautification works such as installing fountains with greenery construction in several areas including Egmore and Koyambedu, and wherever there’s space availability. Also, paintings on walls of bridges, under the flyovers and public monuments are being done.
One cannot stress the importance of having a playground in north Chennai. People urged the corporation officials to build playgrounds and gyms to prevent youngsters from taking to the life of crime.
“There are no playgrounds in the locality. Recently, the State government allocated Rs 10 crore for a playground in Korukkupet. That would take at least a year for public use,” said R Sathyaraj, a resident of Tondiarpet.
He added that civic body authorities used to inaugurate small parks. “But now due to lack of maintenance it has been closed. We need playgrounds here. When we ask for it, officials claim that the land belongs to another department. It delays carrying out the process,” he averred.
The need for a playground is starker in north Chennai, as many cannot afford private gyms. “If the local body sets up a gym and charges a minimal fee, people won’t hesitate to pay. Also, a gym will keep youngsters away from drug addiction,” pointed out Sathyaraj.
Another concern raised by the public is lack of maintenance in parks and playgrounds built by the GCC.
Several grounds, and parks have been misused by tipplers that keep visitors away. Residents urge the authorities to install CCTV cameras to prevent mishap in the locality. “We have spotted youngsters indulging in illegal activities inside the park at night. Children and women are afraid to even pass the park later in the evening,” stated P Nedumaran, a civic activist in Ambattur.
When residents requested zonal officials to install cameras inside the park, they were asked to fix it on their own. “As we don’t have funds, the process is getting delayed. Also, the vegetation is overgrown, and no maintenance done despite several complaints,” he rued.
Residents have filed petitions for more playgrounds for sports development among youngsters. There is a ground in Ward 81 Pudur under the corporation, but it does not have any equipment and has become a place for open defecation.
