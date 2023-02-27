Lakshminarayanan assumes charge as Addl Judge in Madras HC

CHENNAI: Lawyer Venkatachari Lakshminarayanan on Monday took oath as an additional judge of the Madras High Court. Acting Chief Justice T Raja administered the oath of office to the new judge.

On January 17, the HC had recommended eight lawyers to the Supreme Court Collegium for elevation as additional judges.

Subsequently on February 7, Victoria Gowri, Pillaipakkam Bahukutumbi Balaji, Kandhasami Kulandaivelu Ramakrishnan, and judicial officers Ramachandran Kalaimathi, and K Govindarajan Thilakavadi have assumed charge as the additional judge of Madras High Court.

With Lakshminarayanan's swearing-in, number of vacancies in the Madras High Court has reduced to 17.