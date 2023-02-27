CITU to hold 15-min halt protest against MV Act amendment

Recalling one of the instances, Tamil Nadu Auto Thozhilalar Sammelanam working president S Balasubramanian said a vehicle driver was levied a fine of Rs 26,000 for overload, as he had carried Rs 1,300 worth of onion. He added the MV Amendment Act wanted to privatise the fitness certificate issuing authority. “The works that were easily done through the driving schools will be corporatised. The FC charges would be steeply hiked and local workshops would be replaced with the automated corporate workshops,” he alleged.